3 Brilliant Minutes: ISS damaged by space debris, clouds on Mars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An object identified as space debris has hit the arm of the International Space Station.

The object is believed to be embedded in the arm of the ISS, and is also thought to be about 14 inches in size.

Plus, NASA has released photos showing clouds on Mars. The rover Curiosity sent the photos back.

You can watch the full segment with Brad Spakowitz above.

