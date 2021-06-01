Woman, 23, shot in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating the shooting of a 23-year-old woman.

At 10:35 p.m., officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of Cherry Street.

Police were then informed by a local hospital that a woman had been dropped off with a gunshot wound. She was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was identified as a 23-year-old Oshkosh resident. Her name was not released.

Police did not release information on a possible suspect or suspects.

If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700. Leave an anonymous tip by using the P3 app through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

