Wautoma students’ good deeds send teacher flying away

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wautoma elementary school principal is taking learning to new heights, showing her students they can reach for the sky.

Wednesday is the last day of school for the more than 300 kindergarten through third graders at Riverview Elementary School in Wautoma. But, Tuesday the students and teachers celebrated all they’ve accomplished over the year, including the conclusion of Learnopoloy.

“It means I get fun, to me, because I never missed a week of turning in my homework,” says 3rd grader Ny’Asia Piper.

Learnopoly was an incentive game that rewarded students for staying focused and completing assignments, by making the principal perform silly tasks throughout the year. According to Principal Jewel Mucklin, “I became a human sundae to kick the game off. Then, I was pied in the face by teachers, I had to work from the roof last month, there were a lot of different things and then we finished with me flying over the school.”

With her students watching, Principal Mucklin, and school mascot Buzz, boarded a basket and flew over the student body in a hot air balloon. The adventure, a thrill for all to see, knowing the students put in the work to make the flight possible.

“Throughout the year, the incentive goal was raised every month and every month they stood up to the challenge and they were able to succeed,” adds teacher Dave Woyak.

With their principal and spirits flying high, the students are excited they sent Ms. Mucklin away. And while she will be back in time for the next school year, she’s not sure she’ll take learning to the same heights, but there will be other rewards for students to earn. She says, “I’ve said to them, we’re done with the game at the end of the year and I’m guessing they might not be so we might look at some different game opportunities next year and tie them to into some of our school goals.”

