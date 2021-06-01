Advertisement

TURNING HOTTER AND MORE HUMID THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
You’ll notice more clouds compared to this morning if you’re out and about this afternoon. A few leftover boundaries from yesterday’s storms, plus a weak disturbance nearby, may help create a few pop up showers into this evening. Any rain today will be rather hit-or-miss in nature. Highs should get into the middle 70s away from Lake Michigan.

It will be a comfortable day with low humidity, and lows tonight should settle into the 50s. Wednesday will be similar, although it could be a couple degrees warmer. We may also see a few more showers or storms compared to this afternoon.

The heat starts to build on Thursday and the humidity will begin to climb. Once again, a stray afternoon shower or storm could materialize. Highs will get into the lower half of the 80s, and lows will stay in the 60s overnight. It will be feeling more like summer on Friday as highs push into the upper 80s. Dew points will also climb into sticky territory... pushing into the 60s. The heat and humidity will continue into the next week. This weekend looks dry, albeit hot and humid; but there will be a chance for storms returning early in the next work week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Turning partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers... thunder? HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with any rain ending. A mild night. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with spotty PM thunderstorms. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Isolated thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and somewhat humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 91 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

