STEER CLEAR: Cattle help end chase in Western Wisconsin

Cattle call! Bovines helped end a chase in Western Wisconsin.
Cattle call! Bovines helped end a chase in Western Wisconsin.(Barron County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s something you’ll probably see on Manitowoc Minute as an example of something that is uniquely Wisconsin. A group of cattle helped stop a chase in Western Wisconsin Monday night.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted the bovine bust on Facebook. They helped Barron Police with a 13-mile chase that ended on a farm in Cumberland.

“That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade,” reads the Facebook post.

No cattle or people were hurt.

“The driver is in lockup for the night,” reads the post.

