PREPARE FOR HEAT & HUMIDITY

A spotty shower is possible into the early evening hours tonight, then partly cloudy with mild 50s. There may be a little patchy fog late. Wednesday will be just a bit warmer (upper 70s) with comfortable humidity. A partly sunny sky may give way to a few spotty afternoon thundershowers.

The heat starts to build on Thursday and the humidity will begin to climb. Once again, a stray afternoon shower or storm could materialize. Highs will get into the lower half of the 80s, and lows will stay in the 60s overnight. It will be feeling more like summer on Friday as highs push into the upper 80s. Dew points will also climb into sticky territory... pushing well into the 60s. This weekend looks dry, albeit hot and humid; but there will be a chance for storms returning early next work week.

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: AROUND 2′

TONIGHT: A spotty evening shower,then partly cloudy. Patchy fog? LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with spotty PM thunderstorms. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Isolated thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and somewhat humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. HIGH: 86

