Advertisement

Police: 1 arrested after Iola motel fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person is in custody following a fire at an Iola motel early Monday evening.

According to Iola Police, a call came in to the Waupaca County Communication Center at 6:10 p.m. regarding a woman intentionally starting a fire in her room at the Norseman Motel.

Officials say the fire was extinguished by bystanders.

No information was immediately provided regarding the amount of damage.

At this time, one person is in custody, and police say there’s no danger to the public.

No details were given about the person who is currently in custody.

The incident is still being investigated.

Iola Police say they were assisted by the Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and Veronica Isherwood, the District Attorney.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JBS
JBS: 4 hour production delay Wednesday following Tuesday’s closure, cybersecurity attack
Death of 5-month-old under investigation in Fond du Lac County
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
Woman, 23, shot in Oshkosh
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap

Latest News

Concerns raised over room tax in Green Bay
Concerns raised over room tax in Green Bay
JBS: 4 hour production delay Wednesday following Tuesday’s closure, cybersecurity attack
JBS: 4 hour production delay Wednesday following Tuesday’s closure, cybersecurity attack
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Public advised they shouldn’t pay for COVID-19 vaccine, providers warned to not ask for payment
City of Oshkosh logo.
Oshkosh residents can now gauge water usage with monitoring system