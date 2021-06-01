Police: 1 arrested after Iola motel fire

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one person is in custody following a fire at an Iola motel early Monday evening.

According to Iola Police, a call came in to the Waupaca County Communication Center at 6:10 p.m. regarding a woman intentionally starting a fire in her room at the Norseman Motel.

Officials say the fire was extinguished by bystanders.

No information was immediately provided regarding the amount of damage.

At this time, one person is in custody, and police say there’s no danger to the public.

No details were given about the person who is currently in custody.

The incident is still being investigated.

Iola Police say they were assisted by the Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and Veronica Isherwood, the District Attorney.

