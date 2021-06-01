Advertisement

Krispy Kreme gives 1.5 million doughnuts away to vaccinated Americans

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a...
Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.(Source: Krispy Kreme, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than one and half million doughnuts to people vaccinated for COVID.

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.

Eligible people can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

According to the White House, more than half of adults in America are already vaccinated.

The goal is to have at least 70% of them given at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

Krispy Kreme says it’s happy to have given away so many doughnuts and is looking forward to dishing out more.

The promotion helps keep the chain high profile as it prepares for an initial public offering. The company announced its plans last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JBS
JBS targeted in cybersecurity attack, no production at Green Bay location on Tuesday
Death of 5-month-old under investigation in Fond du Lac County
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Wisconsin house fire kills more than 3 dozen dogs, 2 cats
Woman, 23, shot in Oshkosh

Latest News

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Chauvin faces hearing on federal charges in Floyd’s death
A solo kayaker embarks on a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Kayaker launches effort to paddle 2,400 miles to Hawaii
Las Vegas fully reopens and returns to pre-pandemic guidelines June 1.
Las Vegas is back: Sin City returns to 100% capacity
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC to increase oil output as global economy recovers
A solo kayaker embarks on a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Kayaker starts 2,400-mile paddle to Hawaii