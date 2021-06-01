Gov. Evers signs Pride executive orders, raises rainbow flag above Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Rainbow Pride Flag is being flown at the Wisconsin State Capitol as June marks Pride Month.

The flag will fly over the East Wing through June 30.

Gov. Tony Evers signed executive order #120 authorizing state buildings across Wisconsin to fly the flag. He signed two other orders supporting the LGBTQ community.

“The Rainbow Pride flag is a symbol of our state’s commitment to celebrating and supporting LGBTQ Wisconsinites and is emblematic of the history of the community and the hard fought battles to be seen and heard, and to live fully with dignity and respect,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s also a sign of our future, the progress we have yet to make, and the more inclusive, more just state we will build, together. I am glad today to extend this tradition statewide in encouraging communities and all of our state buildings to celebrate Pride and the diversity, resilience, and joy of LGBTQ individuals across our state.”

Executive Order #121 directs the Evers Administration to use gender-neutral language in external documents, “including but not limited to: using gender-neutral terms and pronouns, drafting to eliminate the need for pronouns, omitting superfluous gendered words, and making any reference to gendered family relations.”

Executive Order #122 requires the Department of Health Services, Department of Corrections, and the Department of Children and Families to stop the payment of federal and state funds for conversation therapy for minors.

“In addition to celebrating the resiliency and joy of the LGBTQ community, Pride also offers an opportunity for us to reflect on how the state and our communities can be better allies,” said Gov. Evers. “These executive orders today recognize the work we have to do as a state to protect, support, and celebrate all LGBTQ Wisconsinites, especially our kids, and ensure our state is a safe, inclusive, and just place where every person has the resources and support to thrive.”

This is the third time the Pride Flag will fly over the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.