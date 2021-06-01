Former Congressman Reid Ribble sounds off on future of Republican party, comments made by Paul Ryan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three-term former Wisconsin Congressman Reid Ribble is sharing his thoughts on the future of the Republican Party, both on the state and the national level.

During an interview with Action 2 News’ Chris Roth, Ribble also sounded off on former Wisconsin Congressman and House Speaker Paul Ryan’s recent address, where he called for the GOP to move beyond former President Donald Trump.

Ryan made the comments last week while speaking at an event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, where he was critical of both Republicans and Democrats.

RELATED: Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, ‘2nd-rate imitations’

During the morning after Ryan’s speech, Trump released a statement, blaming Ryan for the GOP’s loss in the 2012 presidential contest, when Ryan served as a running mate for Mitt Romney.

“He has no clue as to what needs to be done for our Country, was a weak and ineffective leader, and spends all of his time fighting Republicans as opposed to Democrats who are destroying our Country,” Trump said in a written statement. “As a Republican, having Paul Ryan on your side almost guarantees a loss, for both you, the Party, and America itself!”

You can watch the interview with the former congressman above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.