Advertisement

Fire damages garage in Appleton

.
.(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton firefighters are investigating the cause of a garage fire on Memorial Day.

At 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 400 block of West Foster Street.

Crews found light smoke and flames on the outside back wall. It took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

The homeowners were not there at the time of the fire. A neighbor spotted smoke and called 911.

No one was hurt.

The garage was detached from the home and fire did not spread to the home.

The fire damage is estimated at $10,000, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JBS
JBS targeted in cybersecurity attack, no production at Green Bay location on Tuesday
Death of 5-month-old under investigation in Fond du Lac County
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Wisconsin house fire kills more than 3 dozen dogs, 2 cats
Woman, 23, shot in Oshkosh

Latest News

Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
Cattle call! Bovines helped end a chase in Western Wisconsin.
STEER CLEAR: Cattle help end chase in Western Wisconsin
2 killed, 6 injured in Rock County crash
June 1 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking ahead to heat
Union: Closing Wausau mail facility could delay delivery