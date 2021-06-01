Fire damages garage in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton firefighters are investigating the cause of a garage fire on Memorial Day.

At 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 400 block of West Foster Street.

Crews found light smoke and flames on the outside back wall. It took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

The homeowners were not there at the time of the fire. A neighbor spotted smoke and called 911.

No one was hurt.

The garage was detached from the home and fire did not spread to the home.

The fire damage is estimated at $10,000, according to the Appleton Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.