Exhibit features ancient sea creatures at Neville Public Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wonders of the sea are on display at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.

Savage Ancient Seas is a traveling exhibit of marine fossils from the Late Cretaceous Period.

“The exhibit is filled with huge carnivorous marine reptiles, gigantic flesh-eating fish big enough to swallow an adult human, flying reptiles with the wingspan of a small airplane, and the biggest sea turtles to have ever lived,” reads a statement from the museum.

These creatures were known for their big appetites, bit teeth and big jaws.

The exhibit is up through August 22.

The Neville is located at 210 Museum Place.

Ticket information: https://www.nevillepublicmuseum.org/plan-your-visit/visit-the-neville/

Savage Ancient Seas exhibit is now open at @NevilleMuseum. Check out the jaws of the largest shark that ever lived! pic.twitter.com/JtO6XD1XJT — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) June 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.