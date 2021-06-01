Advertisement

Evers says vetoing entire state budget is an option

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is refusing to rule out the possibility of vetoing the entire state budget that’s currently being written by a Republican-controlled legislative committee.

Evers said Tuesday it was too early to say whether he would veto the entire budget.

The Governor also says it is reasonable to expect some businesses and universities to require proof of vaccination for the COVID-19 virus.

Evers commented after a ceremony outside the state Capitol where the rainbow flag symbolizing gay pride was raised for the third straight year. CLICK HERE for the related story.

June is gay pride month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JBS
JBS: 4 hour production delay Wednesday following Tuesday’s closure, cybersecurity attack
Death of 5-month-old under investigation in Fond du Lac County
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
Woman, 23, shot in Oshkosh
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap

Latest News

Concerns raised over room tax in Green Bay
Concerns raised over room tax in Green Bay
JBS: 4 hour production delay Wednesday following Tuesday’s closure, cybersecurity attack
JBS: 4 hour production delay Wednesday following Tuesday’s closure, cybersecurity attack
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Public advised they shouldn’t pay for COVID-19 vaccine, providers warned to not ask for payment
City of Oshkosh logo.
Oshkosh residents can now gauge water usage with monitoring system