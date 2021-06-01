COVID-19 vaccinations sluggish over holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials reported the fewest positive coronavirus tests in over 14 months Tuesday and a positivity rate that fell to 1.7% of all testing.

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 grew by just 58 since Monday. Although the state changed how it reports numbers last week, and no longer reports numbers on weekends, it’s the lowest one-day increase in our records since March 24, 2020. By the state’s calculations, Wisconsin is averaging 179 new cases per day, the lowest 7-day average since April 21, 2020. And the 7-day average for the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that come back positive for the virus -- is the lowest we’ve seen at 1.7%.

The DHS reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. The death toll rose by 16 lives lost to 7,094 tallying deaths that weren’t recent but were just reported to the state. Fond du Lac and Outagamie were among the counties seeing increases (county case totals are listed later in this article). The DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 4 deaths per day, counting only deaths that occurred in the last 30 days and were reported to the state this past week. Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties were among those that had increases. The death rate from the virus held steady at 1.16% of all cases.

To date, 610,224 people were ever diagnosed with the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Out of these, 31,073, or 5%, were hospitalized.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there are currently 194 patients in hospitals for COVID-19, including 75 in intensive care units. Both of those figures increased slightly from Monday’s - the state saw an increase of eight patients overall, and one new ICU patient. Those patients include 11 patients, with 2 in ICU, among the Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals; and 15 patients, with 5 in ICU, among the Northeast Wisconsin health region’s 10 hospitals. The number of overall patients in both regions decreased from Monday, but the number of ICU patients in those regions held steady.

Health agencies and pharmacies providing COVID-19 vaccines reported fewer than 3,100 doses were added to the state’s report since Memorial Day, reflecting a sluggish holiday weekend.

The state Department of Health Services says total shots administered grew by 3,086. Fewer than 1,500 more people are fully vaccinated compared to Monday’s report, following a weekend that averaged 5,200 completed vaccinations per day.

The percentage of the population that’s fully vaccinated remained at 42.0%, though the actual number of people grew by 1,446 to 2,444,549. That’s out of 47.9% of the state’s population, or 2,786,897 people, who started the vaccination regimen.

Vaccinators are still closing the racial gap in vaccination rates. According to the latest report, Wisconsin’s Asians passed Whites in the percentage of their populations starting their vaccinations: 44.9% to 44.6%, but breaking it down by ethnicity, non-Hispanic Whites lead with 46.0% vaccinated.

Vaccinations by race

American Indian - 30.4% received a dose/25.2% completed

Asian - 44.9% received a dose/36.3% completed

Black - 24.0% received a dose/19.4% completed

White - 44.6% received a dose/39.5% completed

Vaccinations by ethnicity

Hispanic - 32.1% received a dose/25.4% completed

Non-Hispanic - 46.0% received a dose/40.6% completed

(3.8% reported race as “Other,” 6.5% reported race as unknown, and 5.9% of records did not report ethnicity.)

Among age groups, look for explosive growth in pre-teens and young teens later this week as the first 12- to 15-year-olds vaccinated three weeks ago become eligible for their second dose. Almost 1 in 10 kids in this age group received a dose in the first week of becoming eligible; today it’s near 1 in 5. Compared to the day before, only two age groups -- kids 12-15 and adults 25-34 -- received enough shots to move the dial +0.1 in the percentage of their age group vaccinated, and only enough adults ages 25-34 and 45-54 became fully vaccinated to move their percentages.

Vaccinations by age group

12-15: 19.4% received a dose/0.0% completed (eligibility for 2nd dose begins this week)

16-17: 32.5% received a dose/24.2% completed

18-24: 38.1% received a dose/31.2% completed

25-34: 44.1% received a dose/37.7% completed

35-44: 52.4% received a dose/45.8% completed

45-54: 54.4% received a dose/48.1% completed

55-64: 65.2% received a dose/58.8% completed

65+: 83.2% received a dose/79.1% completed

TUESDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION PROGRESS

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 47.3% (+0.1) 42.5% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 42.8% (+0.1) 37.8% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 38.3% (+0.0) 34.1% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 63.5% (+0.0) 58.5% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40.9% (+0.0) 36.1% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 40.2% (+0.0) 37.8% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 42.0% (+0.0) 39.4% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 41.5% (+0.0) 37.6% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 39.5% (+0.0) 36.7% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 45.0% (+0.0) 40.8% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 39.4% (+0.0) 35.8% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 49.2% (+0.0) 43.3% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 39.9% (+0.0) 37.1% (+0.2) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 46.8% (+0.1) 40.8% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 34.9% (REVISED) 31.6% (REVISED) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 46.2% (+0.0) 40.6% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 40.2% (+0.0) 35.9% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 32.9% (+0.0) 30.7% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 45.1% (+0.0) 39.9% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 218,997 (46.2%) (+0.0) 198,468 (41.9%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 239,760 (43.6%) (+0.0) 212,026 (38.6%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,786,897 (47.9%) (+0.1) 2,444,549 (42.0%) (+0.0)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you. You can also CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

As the state reports fewer recent cases and deaths, you’ll notice we’re refocusing our attention on numbers specific to WBAY-TV’s viewing area.

Brown – 31,815 cases (245 deaths)

Calumet – 5,834 cases (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,396 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,967 cases (171 deaths)

Door – 2,622 cases (23 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,548 cases (+0) (118 deaths) (+3)

Forest - 963 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,040 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,601 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 983 cases (42 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,363 cases (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,634 cases (72 deaths)

Marinette - 4,223 cases (65 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,788 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 806 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,507 cases (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,796 cases (+3) (214 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,741 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,842 cases (+4) (146 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,932 cases (+1) (121 deaths)

Waushara – 2,199 cases (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,293 cases (198 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services no longer reports on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health does not report on Sundays.

* Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.