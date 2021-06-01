Advertisement

Clearwater Paper closing Neenah plant

Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Clearwater Paper announced it’s closing the Neenah plant that employs almost 300 people as the company takes a new direction.

Clearwater Paper Company announced Tuesday it’s exiting the away from home tissue business by the end of July. The Neenah plant, which it acquired in 2010, is part of Clearwater’s consumer products division. It has three tissue machines and ten converting lines and makes tissue products for grocery and drug stores and commercial customers.

“Despite the best efforts of our dedicated employees, our Neenah location and assets cannot cost-effectively compete in the markets that we serve,” president/CEO Arsen Kitch wrote in the announcement. “we are committed to supporting our people through this challenging time.”

In the announcement, Clearwater said it’s meeting with the union this week. Clearwater said it’ll provide career assistance and work with the union and state employment -- that would be the Department of Workforce Development -- so workers receive training and other benefits to find other jobs.

While Action 2 News was at the plant on N. Lake St., a truck driver told us the plant refused his delivery.

In 2016, Clearwater laid off 85 Neenah employees as it shut down two of its highest-cost tissue machines. At the same time, it announced it was closing a plant in Oklahoma City that converted parent rolls of tissue into packaged products.

