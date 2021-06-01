Charges filed after workplace argument leads to shooting, man run over

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A workplace argument between two women at a Green Bay business escalated quickly, leading to a shooting and a man being seriously injured when he was pinned between two vehicles.

Police tell Action 2 News the quick action of officers saved that man’s life, but he has now had his leg partially amputated because of his injuries.

Monday, a 34-year old man was charged, and Green Bay Police say others will likely soon be charged for the incident outside American Foods on Acme Street in Green Bay, late Thursday evening.

“We got called in as a disturbance, shooting and someone hit by a vehicle,” says Captain Ben Allen, explaining how the initial call came in, drawing a large amount of officers and detectives to the area almost immediately.

“What we know is that this started out as a workplace dispute,” says Allen.

He says two women were arguing over a job at American Foods when the fight moved to the parking lot.

Court records filed Monday show the fight grew physical, where the women bit each other at one point.

Another man, who police say worked there, too, also joined in the fight.

Police say American Foods has been very helpful and provided surveillance video showing the entire incident unfold.

“You see the initial disturbance between the coworkers, and then they kind of separate. Then you see the vehicle come in and kind of engage,” explains Allen.

Police say 34-year old Tommy Cross was behind the wheel.

“His wife was one of the females involved, and she called him and said they’re starting business with me,” says Allen.

He says Cross hit the other man with his vehicle twice.

The first time, it wasn’t hard and Allen says the man wasn’t injured, but police say the man then grabbed a gun, pointed it at Cross, but didn’t fire.

That’s when they say Cross hit the gas again.

“Second was full on, full throttle, right into his own car,” says Allen, then uses his hands to describe the scene. “His car was parked here. The suspect comes in and kind of angles at him and hit him dead on and bounces off, so he got trapped between the wheel of his own vehicle and the front bumper of the suspect vehicle.”

When asked how fast he was driving, Allen says, “One of the vehicles was a big SUV. Enough to make that whole thing shake. (It) broke the wheel off, so that was a lot of momentum.”

Police say the man fired his gun at Cross, hitting Cross in the shoulder.

They say the man’s leg had to be partially amputated, but officers’ quick action saved his life.

“Our officers provided first aid. They put a tourniquet on him, which we later found out... the doctors, medical staff said that’s what saved his life. He would have bled out otherwise,” says Allen.

Prosecutors charged Cross Monday afternoon.

A court commissioner ordered he be held on a $5,000 cash bond.

