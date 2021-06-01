An Eagle 3 thank you in Denmark

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Middle school students in Denmark received a surprise today for their skilled work on a life-saving training device.

Eagle 3 flew an important non-emergency mission, landing outside Denmark Middle School.

Flight paramedics came to say thank you for what transpired out of a friendship between the school’s Tech Ed teacher and Eagle 3′s Medical Director, who learned 8th graders here used a 3D printer.

“They had a model of a trachea that their EMTs were going to use to basically practice the Hail Mary of procedures when someone can’t breathe and so he reached out and said is there any way you can look at the model we have and potentially print some more and I made no promises, but said I’ll take a look and see what we can do,” recalls Alec Belling, Denmark Middle School Technology and Engineering Teacher.

Eighth grade students Ivy Wavrunek, Payton Larsen and Gabrielle Kane took the lead, and the challenge.

“We kind of started using reverse engineering to try and figure out what we had to do and our constraints and we printed off four prototypes actually,” explains Larsen.

In less than a month, the students perfected a training model for paramedics and printed them 20.

Along with giving students a tour of the helicopter today, the flight paramedics demonstrated how they use the 3D models.

“This was amazing, this is a skill that we don’t do very often and to have part of our own community reach out and help us out with this project was great,” says Eagle 3 Flight Paramedic Keshia Hervas.

The student-made models are already in use for training.

“We got sent a picture of them using it and our faces just lit up completely,” says Kane.

“I’ve never seen pride and awe at the same time like I saw with these 3 students, I’ve done a lot of cool projects with kids, this is right up at the top in terms of impact, I told the students you’re helping these EMTs get more practice with some skills that really matter, you’re helping them save lives by doing this work,” says Belling.

“It’s really cool to be knowing that we’re making a difference and pretty much helping save lives is really cool,” adds Wavrunek with a proud smile.

