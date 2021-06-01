A SEASONABLE START TO THE MONTH OF JUNE

Areas of fog across northern Wisconsin will disappear by mid-morning. Sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies. A few leftover boundaries from yesterday’s storms, plus a weak disturbance nearby, may help create a few pop up showers or thundershowers this afternoon. Today’s rain chance is TINY though, at only 20%. The bulk of the area will stay dry into this evening.

For now, temperatures will stay close to normal for this time of year. Highs will be back in the 70s this afternoon, with some 60s towards the lakeshore. Our light south-southwest wind won’t have a big impact on our temperatures today... But it will cause our temperatures to slowly rise over the next few days. By the time we reach the weekend, it’s going to be hot and somewhat humid, with highs around 90 degrees. It looks like this heat will last into early next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

TODAY: SW/S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Early fog NORTH. Turning partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon thundershowers. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A mild night. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty thunderstorms. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and somewhat humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 88

