2 killed, 6 injured in Rock County crash

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOWN OF PORTER, Wis. (AP) - Two people were killed and six were injured when two vehicles collided at a Rock County intersection.

According to investigators, an SUV ran a stop sign at a Highway 14 intersection in the town of Porter Monday afternoon and collided with a pickup truck.

A male passenger was thrown from the pickup and pronounced dead a the scene.

A male and female were thrown from the SUV. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The woman, a male passenger in the SUV and four people in the pickup were taken to area hospitals with various injuries. Their conditions were not released.

