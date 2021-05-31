Advertisement

Wisconsin house fire kills more than 3 dozen dogs, 2 cats

(KSLA News 12)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. - More than three dozen dogs and two cats died from smoke inhalation after a house fire north of Sparta, east of La Crosse.

Fire officials say crews were sent to a house fire on Sunday afternoon and had to force their way into the building. Inside, they found several dogs kenneled on the first story.

A total of 14 adult dogs and 12 puppies died. Two cats also died. Several dogs that were in outside kennels were unharmed.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Outagamie County crash
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Death of 5-month-old under investigation in Fond du Lac County
Wisconsin tourism leaders sound off on struggle to find summer workers

Latest News

Brown County Sheriff looks at options for obsolete shooting range
Brown County Sheriff looks at options for obsolete shooting range
Sturgeon Bay author reflects on book highlighting father’s military service
Sturgeon Bay author reflects on book highlighting father’s military service
JBS
JBS targeted in cybersecurity attack, no production at Green Bay location on Tuesday
The details of Frank Tachovsky's time in war was always a mystery up until his son, Joseph...
Sturgeon Bay author reflects on book highlighting father’s military service
Local communities honoring the lives lost in the line of duty
Events honoring American heroes return to Neenah-Menasha