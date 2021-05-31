Advertisement

Veterans organize fundraising convoy from Neenah to King

By Kristyn Allen and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of veterans organized a Memorial Day that will travel from Neenah to the veterans home in King Monday morning. It’s raising money for organizations that help to support veterans.

Mission Six Forever organized the Veteran Convoy which leaves at 9 A.M. from Oink’s Restaurant, 8386 Highway 76. It will travel on Highway 76 to the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, a block from the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.

Following a short ceremony, the convoy will continue to The Outpost in Sherwood, 606 Knight Drive, off Highway 55 (Veterans Road), for a fundraiser starting at 1 P.M. with live music by a veteran-led band and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event organized by Mission Six Forever will benefit Old Glory Honor Flight, which flies veterans to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C.; and Mission 22, which works to prevent veteran suicides and help veterans with PTSD or traumatic brain injury.

“One of the best ways to remember the dead is to help the living,” Army veteran Chad Cooke said.

Scott Berman, of Mission Six Forever and a Marine veteran, said Monday’s ride was an idea that came about because of the pandemic. “Several months ago we realized, with the virus going around, events were canceled, including Memorial Day events.”

Berman said he wants the event to raise money for veterans causes and “increase awareness of what Memorial Day is and... why we recognize it as a holiday in this country.”

Memorial Day started with observances to honor the Civil War’s dead. Veterans started a movement to hold observances throughout the nation on May 30. The movement grew after the Spanish-American War, The Great War (World War I) and World War II. In 1971, Congress moved the observances to the last Monday in May. A national moment of remembrance is held at 3 P.M. local time.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Outagamie County crash
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Death of 5-month-old under investigation in Fond du Lac County
Wisconsin tourism leaders sound off on struggle to find summer workers

Latest News

Brown County Sheriff looks at options for obsolete shooting range
Brown County Sheriff looks at options for obsolete shooting range
Sturgeon Bay author reflects on book highlighting father’s military service
Sturgeon Bay author reflects on book highlighting father’s military service
JBS
JBS targeted in cybersecurity attack, no production at Green Bay location on Tuesday
The details of Frank Tachovsky's time in war was always a mystery up until his son, Joseph...
Sturgeon Bay author reflects on book highlighting father’s military service
Local communities honoring the lives lost in the line of duty
Events honoring American heroes return to Neenah-Menasha