Veterans organize fundraising convoy from Neenah to King

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of veterans organized a Memorial Day that will travel from Neenah to the veterans home in King Monday morning. It’s raising money for organizations that help to support veterans.

Mission Six Forever organized the Veteran Convoy which leaves at 9 A.M. from Oink’s Restaurant, 8386 Highway 76. It will travel on Highway 76 to the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, a block from the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.

Following a short ceremony, the convoy will continue to The Outpost in Sherwood, 606 Knight Drive, off Highway 55 (Veterans Road), for a fundraiser starting at 1 P.M. with live music by a veteran-led band and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event organized by Mission Six Forever will benefit Old Glory Honor Flight, which flies veterans to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C.; and Mission 22, which works to prevent veteran suicides and help veterans with PTSD or traumatic brain injury.

“One of the best ways to remember the dead is to help the living,” Army veteran Chad Cooke said.

Scott Berman, of Mission Six Forever and a Marine veteran, said Monday’s ride was an idea that came about because of the pandemic. “Several months ago we realized, with the virus going around, events were canceled, including Memorial Day events.”

Berman said he wants the event to raise money for veterans causes and “increase awareness of what Memorial Day is and... why we recognize it as a holiday in this country.”

Memorial Day started with observances to honor the Civil War’s dead. Veterans started a movement to hold observances throughout the nation on May 30. The movement grew after the Spanish-American War, The Great War (World War I) and World War II. In 1971, Congress moved the observances to the last Monday in May. A national moment of remembrance is held at 3 P.M. local time.

