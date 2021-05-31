Advertisement

Veteran convoy honors the fallen on Memorial Day

By Emily Matesic
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) -A poll by the University of Phoenix reveals only about 55% of Americans know the real reason for Memorial Day. A a group of veterans is taking to the road making it their mission to educate others about the holiday.

With symbols of freedom flying proud, Mission Six Forever gathered for a veteran convoy. The group’s mission with the convoy -- to educate about the importance of Memorial Day.

“We gathered up and said we need to do something so we can make sure that Memorial Day is not forgotten. Memorial Day is about honoring those that we lost and sacrificed their lives for our freedoms,” says Scott Behrmann a USMC Veteran.

The convoy traveled down Highway 10 to King, where the group paused to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to thank those who made it home.

According to Army Veteran, Scott Cunningham, “It’s mainly for the veterans at King, many of them are homebound and can’t get out, and if they see us out there maybe it will brighten their day a little bit.”

The convoy is a way to spread a message, to let the fallen know they are not forgotten. And and traveling local roadways, those in the convoy hope people will realize the true meaning of the holiday. “It makes my heart swell and it gets me choked up because to see people that feel the patriotic sense and their duty and are proud to share it with everybody by doing this, it’s just a fulfilling feeling,” adds Tammy Scovronski of Oshkosh.

In addition to spreading knowledge, through the convoy, participates are helping to raise funds for the Old Glory Honor Flight and Mission 22, two organizations that come to the aid of veterans because-- as one man said -- the best way to honor the fallen is to help the living.

