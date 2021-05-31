STORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING

Thunderstorms will continue across northern areas into this evening. Storms should spread southward towards the Fox Valley and the Lakeshore by sunset. A few storms will be strong with frequent lightning, gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Our severe weather outlook is between LOW and MODERATE... meaning a few isolated severe warnings are possible. Look for some patchy fog to develop overnight once the rain threat ends.

Highs got into the 70s this afternoon, and temperatures will continue to trend warmer throughout the week. Skies will clear out tonight after any storms wind down... and we should see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Much of the day will be dry, but a stray afternoon shower could pop up. Highs will be in the upper half of the 70s.

Scattered storms are possible on Wednesday, but they should not be very widespread. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s once again. The rest of the week is looking warmer and more summer-like. You may notice some humidity on Thursday, but the mugginess really cranks up for Friday and the weekend. Highs should be near 80° on Thursday, but will be closer to 90° this weekend! The higher humidity will keep nighttime temps in the 60s and will probably push the afternoon heat index into the 90s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Early storms, then clearing skies. Patchy fog. LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Isolated PM showers? HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. A spotty shower possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Sun and clouds with isolated PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89

