Advertisement

STORMS POSSIBLE LATE ON MEMORIAL DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will give way to some sunshine on your Memorial Day. Other than a few early sprinkles or light showers in the south, the morning looks dry. However, we’re anticipating a round of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Initially, they will develop across the Northwoods, then spread southeast into the Fox Valley and the lakeshore by sunset. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. Our severe weather outlooks is LOW, but an upgrade to the MODERATE category is possible. For those with outdoor plans on this holiday, it would be wise to pay attention to any changes in the weather this afternoon.

Temperatures will be a little warmer today, compared to the first two days of this long holiday weekend. Our highs will reach this 70s this afternoon, with 60s across northern Wisconsin.

Looking ahead, it’s going to slowly warm up between now and next weekend. By the time we get to Friday, our highs will reach the upper-half of the 80s with an increase in the humidity. It’s pretty likely the heat index next weekend will be close to 90 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

THUNDERSTORMS LATE TODAY

TODAY: SW 5-15+ KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. Late thunderstorms. A bit warmer. HIGH: 75 (60s in the Northwoods)

TONIGHT: Early storms, then clearing skies. Patchy fog late. LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Isolated late showers? Toasty warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Quite warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 88

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Outagamie County crash
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes
Wisconsin tourism leaders sound off on struggle to find summer workers

Latest News

First Alert Weather Memorial Day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Memorial Day fireworks
First Alert Weather
WATCHING FOR PM STORMS ON MEMORIAL DAY
Afternoon/evening storms on Monday could be strong
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms possible on Memorial Day
First Alert Forecast: Showers stay to the north and west, clouds continue overnight
First Alert Forecast: Showers stay to the north and west, clouds continue overnight