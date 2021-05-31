Advertisement

STORMS POSSIBLE LATE ON MEMORIAL DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
We’re anticipating a round of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Initially, they will develop across the Northwoods, then spread southeast into the Fox Valley and the lakeshore by sunset. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. Our severe weather outlook is LOW, but an upgrade to the MODERATE category is possible. For those with outdoor plans on this holiday, it would be wise to pay attention to any changes in the weather this afternoon.

Temperatures are a little warmer today, compared to the first two days of this long holiday weekend. Our highs are reaching the 70s in most spots this afternoon.

Looking ahead, it’s going to slowly warm up between now and next weekend. By the time we get to Friday, our highs will reach the upper-half of the 80s with an increase in the humidity. It’s pretty likely the heat index next weekend will be close to 90 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

THUNDERSTORMS LATE TODAY

AFTERNOON: SW 5-15+ KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. Late thunderstorms. A bit warmer. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Early storms, then clearing skies. Patchy fog late. LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Isolated late showers? Toasty warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Quite warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 88

