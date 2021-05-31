Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled after missing Brookfield man is found safe

(Town of Brookfield Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Authorities say a Silver Alert has been canceled for a Wisconsin man after they say he was found safe.

The alert for Herbert Schmiedel was canceled shortly after 9 p.m. Monday evening after it was issued shortly before 5:30 in the evening.

INITIAL REPORT: A Silver Alert has been issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Monday for an 89-year-old man from southeastern Wisconsin.

According to the Town of Brookfield Police Department, Herbert Aurther Schmiedel is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Schmiedel was last seen at his home in Brookfield, located in Waukesha Co., Monday morning, and is driving a gray 2005 Mercury Montego with a black rag top and no known destination. The Wisconsin license plate number of the vehicle is ABS-5583.

Schmiedel is described as 5′2″ tall and 150 pounds, with white hair that is slightly combed over. He was last seen wearing a black striped golf shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on Herbert Schmiedel and his whereabouts is asked to call the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.

