May 31 is Dam Safety Awareness Day in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - May 31st is Dam Safety Awareness Day in Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents and visitors to the state to be safe around the state’s nearly 4,000 dams.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed May 31 as Dam Safety Awareness Day in the state of Wisconsin on May 12. The proclamation notes that individuals should obey warning signs, stay away from restricted areas, be alert to rapidly-changing water conditions, and use caution when swimming or walking near a dam.

The DNR says that according to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, in the past 40 years, there have been ten times as many deaths due to accidents at dams than deaths due to dam failures. Over 400 deaths nationally have occurred in the past four decades due to accidents at or near dams, while 40 deaths have occurred as a result of dam failures, or one death per year on average.

To help people enjoying the outdoors in Wisconsin near dams, the DNR is offering these safety tips:

Obey all warning signs, barriers and flashing lights, horns and sirens

Wear a life jacket

Always stay outside buoy lines and away from restricted areas near dams

Never swim or wade near a dam

Never boat or fish alone when near a dam

Leave your boat motor running to provide maneuvering power

Stay clear of spillways – changing currents and “boiling” waves can make boat control difficult near dams

Be aware that reverse currents occur below dams and can pull a boat back toward the dam into the spillway and capsize it

Never anchor boats below a dam as water levels can change rapidly

Set an example for children who may not be aware of the dangers

While Wisconsin has nearly 4,000 dams, the DNR owns about 300 of them, mostly to help create opportunities for recreation across the state.

To help make dams more safe, the DNR provides dam repair and removal grants to assist dam owners. The DNR also provides inspections, risk identification, emergency response, and review of repair plans for dam owners.

For more information on dams in Wisconsin, safety tips, locations, and more, you can visit the Wisconsin DNR website or by going here.

