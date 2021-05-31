Advertisement

Events honoring American heroes return to Neenah-Menasha

By Megan Kernan
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The cities of Neenah and Menasha paid their respects on Memorial Day and remember those who lost their lives fighting for our freedom. The two cities held their time-honored Memorial Day events for the community.

“Memorial Day is a day when you honor the vets and it’s the time that us vets can honor the people that were lost in the service,” said David Mix, Post Commander, Menasha VFW Post 2126.

Community members gathered at the Waterfront ceremony in Menasha at 8 a.m. this morning, for all the veterans lost at sea.

“We’re doing this really for the veterans that never came home, I had a lot of friends that never came out of Vietnam with me,” said Roy Rogers, Parade Marshal, VFW Post 2126.

Followed by a Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m. that started on Milwaukee St. in Menasha and ended on Main St. in Neenah.

“People came out and remembered the veterans that are no longer with us, and hopefully we brought back memories of those that aren’t here to some of the people that were in the parade route that lost friends and relatives,” Rogers explained.

A graveside ceremony was held at Neenah’s Oak Hill cemetery shortly after the parade. A rifle salute was made by the Neenah-Menasha Honor Gaurd and military songs played by Neenah’s High School band.

“I’m proud that they’re so dedicated and every year they come out and work hard to put on a good memorial service for their brothers and sisters,” said Jeff Bucholtz, Winnebago County Veterans Service Officer.

Last year’s events were canceled due to COVID-19, and organizers say they did everything they could, as it was the biggest push of the year for them, in order to hold these events for the community.

“It’s great to be out this year again, versus what we had last year,” said Bob Borszich, 6th District Commander, American Legion-Wisconsin.

Veterans with VFW Post 2126 say amid the excitement of more normal times in Northeast Wisconsin, we must never forget the real meaning of Memorial Day.

“It’s not about a brat fry, it’s not about a car show, it’s about the veterans that serve,” Borszich explained.

