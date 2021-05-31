Death of 5-month-old under investigation in Fond du Lac County

CALUMET, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of a 5-month-old boy is under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office detective bureau.

Emergency responders answered a 911 call about an infant that wasn’t breathing and wasn’t responsive shortly after 8:30 Monday morning. Dispatchers instructed the 911 caller on CPR over the phone while Mt. Calvary EMS, Fond du Lac city paramedics and sheriff’s deputies rushed to the home on Gulig Road in Calumet township. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, the baby died.

The sheriff’s office says no other information will be released right now.

