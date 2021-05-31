Advertisement

Death of 5-month-old under investigation in Fond du Lac County

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of a 5-month-old boy is under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office detective bureau.

Emergency responders answered a 911 call about an infant that wasn’t breathing and wasn’t responsive shortly after 8:30 Monday morning. Dispatchers instructed the 911 caller on CPR over the phone while Mt. Calvary EMS, Fond du Lac city paramedics and sheriff’s deputies rushed to the home on Gulig Road in Calumet township. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, the baby died.

The sheriff’s office says no other information will be released right now.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Outagamie County crash
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Wisconsin tourism leaders sound off on struggle to find summer workers

Latest News

Brown County Sheriff looks at options for obsolete shooting range
Brown County Sheriff looks at options for obsolete shooting range
Sturgeon Bay author reflects on book highlighting father’s military service
Sturgeon Bay author reflects on book highlighting father’s military service
JBS
JBS targeted in cybersecurity attack, no production at Green Bay location on Tuesday
The details of Frank Tachovsky's time in war was always a mystery up until his son, Joseph...
Sturgeon Bay author reflects on book highlighting father’s military service
Local communities honoring the lives lost in the line of duty
Events honoring American heroes return to Neenah-Menasha