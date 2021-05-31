Advertisement

Brewers edge Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for 5th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, right, is congratulated by Manny Pina, left, after hitting a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, right, is congratulated by Manny Pina, left, after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Luis Urías hit a shot that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

The Tigers were starting a six-game road trip after posting their first home sweep of the New York Yankees since 2000.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers.

Akil Baddoo had tying solo homer for the Tigers in the seventh.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Outagamie County crash
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Death of 5-month-old under investigation in Fond du Lac County
Wisconsin tourism leaders sound off on struggle to find summer workers

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws a pitch to the Washington Nationals...
Brewers blank Nats as Woodruff outpitches Scherzer, Garcia HR
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, right, shakes hands with Khris Middleton during the second...
Sweep: Bucks oust Heat 120-103, roll into Round 2
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13)...
Sweep: Bucks oust Heat 120-103, roll into Round 2
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes around Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic...
Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead