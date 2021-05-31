Ahead of busy summer, Green Bay Public Works out in full force filling potholes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With more places opening back up, the Green Bay Public Works Department knows the roads are going to be extra busy this summer.

Since January 1, 2021, crews have been out filling potholes, more than 8,000 already this year.

Operations Division Director Chris Pirlot said filling potholes is a year-round job for his crews, on top of other responsibilities.

Last year, his crews filled more than 17,000 potholes. In 2019, crews filled more than 21,000 potholes throughout the city.

“Part of that I want to contribute to some construction projects that have happened like North Webster was just rebuilt,” said Pirlot.

Pirlot said that stretch of roadway was a huge pothole accumulator for the city.

“We could have easily patched thousands of times over a year on North Webster,” said Pirlot. “Not that we’re crying about it, but that’s that many less potholes.”

He said it also depends on other core projects his crews must help with over the year. This year, his crews had to move the unused road salt on the docks, leftover from the mild winter, into storage. He said the city had to come up with a way to store 5,500 tons of salt, which is abnormal.

“We had to buy special extra big tarps too, to keep it covered and then weigh it down,” said Pirlot. “We rented a special conveyor belt so we could get the pile as high as possible inside the dome to minimize the pile that we had to store outside.”

Pirlot said at least the leftover will cut down on salt costs next year.

“With all this extra you know that’s one of the thoughts is obviously we have a budget savings for this coming winter and I’m hoping that it has minimized a little bit, the number of potholes that have developed over this last winter,” said Pirlot. “But of course, roadways do wear, and break down over time so it’s never going to stop, regardless of whether you use salt or not potholes will always happen.”

Action 2 News asked Pirlot if less commuter traffic during the pandemic contributed to less potholes, but Pirlot couldn’t confidently say they did.

“There’s so many variables,” said Pirlot.

But what he does know is that roads are going to be extra busy this year.

“People are coming out of the woodwork, so to speak...so we need to take care of the streets, it’s our primary function,” said Pirlot.

