42% in Wisconsin fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – In the first COVID-19 update from state health officials since Friday, another 15,000 people completed their vaccination series to ward off the disease caused by the coronavirus. Now, 42% of the state’s population is inoculated among 47.8% of the state’s population that’s received at least one shot.

Weekly numbers of vaccinations continued to decline. Preliminary numbers from the state Department of Health Services find 102,727 doses were administered last Monday through Sunday, the lowest since the week of January 10 when access to the vaccine was severely restricted by age or profession. It was the 7th straight week of decline. County-by-county vaccination percentages are reported later in this article.

Don’t be surprised if there’s little change soon after the holiday weekend, but we could see a jump in the number of people fully vaccinated later this week. That’s when the first 12- to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated become eligible for their second dose.

Vaccines for that age group started three weeks ago this Thursday. Within two days, 1 in 100 received their first shot. A week later, it was nearly 1 in 10. Today, it’s nearly 1 in 5. They all received the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine approved so far for their age group, which goes 3 weeks between doses.

So far, 2,785,203 Wisconsinites received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2,443,103 completed the regimen, whether it’s the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccinations by age group (and change from Friday’s report)

12-15: 19.3% received a dose (+1.3)/0.0% completed (none eligible for a second dose before June 3)

16-17: 32.5% received a dose (+0.6)/24.2% completed (+0.5)

18-24: 38.1% received a dose (+0.5)/31.2% completed (+0.5)

25-34: 44.0% received a dose (+0.4)/37.6% completed (+0.3)

35-44: 52.4% received a dose (+0.4)/45.8% completed (+0.5)

45-54: 54.4% received a dose (+0.3)/48.0% completed (+0.4)

55-64: 65.2% received a dose (+0.3)/58.8% completed (+0.4)

65+: 83.2% received a dose (+0.1)/79.1% completed (+0.1)

Vaccinations by gender

Female: 51.1% received a dose (+0.4)/45.1% completed (+0.2)

Male: 44.0% received a dose (+0.3)/38.3% completed (+0.4)

Since December 13, vaccinators have administered 5,163,783 doses. That includes 5,042,507 doses that went into the arms of Wisconsinites; the rest went to out-of-state residents, such as people who work here or live near the state line.

The DHS announced last week it was discontinuing the daily coronavirus reports on the weekends. In Monday’s update, the state reported 82 new cases were confirmed as of Sunday, bringing Wisconsin’s cumulative case total to 610,166. The state also reports a 7-day average of 225 new confirmed cases per day.

As we begin this week, the state added 25 people to the COVID-19 death toll since the last update provided on Friday. Based only on recent deaths, the state is reporting a 7-day death average of 4. While some argue to us it’s misleading to report deaths that aren’t recent, those were lives lost at some point during the pandemic, and the total number of lives lost is now 7,078. By our calculations, 1.16% of all known coronavirus cases resulted in death, a figure which increased late last week from 1.15%.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a thank you for doing your part to #StopTheSpread. Please continue to protect yourself and your community: https://t.co/R46klg8nRD pic.twitter.com/t4dIviiaAl — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 31, 2021

Our only updates on Saturday and Sunday came from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, which reported current hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell below 200 on Sunday for the first time since March 21 to 195. On Monday, that number fell again, to 186, a decrease of nine. In addition, the number of total ICU patients across the state dropped by one during the past 24 hours from 75 to 74.

Closer to home, the WHA reports there are 13 COVID-19 patients treated at the Fox Valley area’s 13 hospitals, with 2 in ICU. The overall number of patients increased by one since Sunday, while the number of ICU patients held steady. Meanwhile, the WHA says the Northeast Wisconsin health region’s 10 hospitals are treating 18 patients, with 5 in ICU as of Monday. Both of those figures increased by one since the day before.

MONDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION PROGRESS

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 47.2% (+0.3) 42.5% (+0.3) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 42.7% (+0.3) 37.8% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 38.3% (+0.3) 34.1% (+0.3) Door (27,668) (NE) 63.5% (+0.2) 58.4% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 40.9% (+0.4) 36.1% (+0.3) Forest (9,004) 40.2% (+0.1) 37.8% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 42.0% (+0.2) 39.4% (+0.2) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 41.5% (+0.3) 37.6% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 39.5% (+0.1) 36.7% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 45.0% (+0.3) 40.8% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 39.4% (+0.2) 35.8% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 49.2% (+0.1) 43.2% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 39.9% (+0.2) 36,9% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 46.7% (+0.3) 40.8% (+0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 39.9% (+0.2) 37.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 46.2% (+0.3) 40.6% (+0.3) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 40.2% (+0.3) 35.9% (+0.3) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 32.9% (+0.2) 30.7% (+0.3) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 45.1% (+0.4) 39.9% (+0.3) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 218,910 (46.2%) (+0.3) 198,379 (41.8%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 239,587 (43.6%) (+0.4) 211,844 (38.5%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,785,203 (47.8%) (+0.3) 2,443,103 (42.0%) (+0.3)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

MONDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES ARE PENDING (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin (updates Saturday-Monday) **

Adams – 1,761 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Ashland – 1,288 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,868 cases (+3) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,161 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,815 cases (+16) (245 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,377 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,425 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,834 cases (+3) (51 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,470 cases (+2) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,287 cases (+1) (60 deaths)

Columbia – 5,504 cases (+1) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,734 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Dane – 45,047 (+39) (310 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 11,967 cases (+11) (171 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,622 cases (23 deaths)

Douglas – 4,134 cases (+4) (40 deaths)

Dunn – 4,684 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,599 cases (+6) (108 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,548 cases (+4) (115 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 963 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,954 cases (+5) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,521 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,600 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,055 cases (+2) (12 deaths) (+1)

Iron - 581 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,647 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,444 cases (+2) (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,218 cases (+5) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,874 cases (+4) (310 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,363 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,809 cases (87 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,575 cases (9 deaths)

Langlade - 2,024 cases (+5) (33 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,067 cases (65 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 7,634 cases (+2) (72 deaths)

Marathon – 14,829 cases (+9) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,223 cases (+1) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,394 cases (23 deaths)

Menominee – 806 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 106,927 (+82) (1,337 deaths) (+5)

Monroe – 4,614 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Oconto – 4,507 cases (+1) (59 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 3,652 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (71 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Outagamie – 20,793 cases (+14) (213 deaths) (+4)

Ozaukee – 8,255 cases (+1) (91 deaths)

Pepin – 863 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 4,006 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,660 cases (+1) (52 deaths)

Portage – 6,835 cases (+7) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,240 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 22,060 cases (+9) (358 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 1,322 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Rock – 16,346 cases (+18) (178 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,373 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,932 cases (+2) (49 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,739 cases (+6) (26 deaths)

Shawano – 4,741 cases (+5 ) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,838 cases (+11) (146 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 8,067 cases (+18) (59 deaths)

Taylor - 1,894 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,558 cases (43 deaths)

Vernon – 1,947 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,283 cases (+1) (40 deaths) (+1)

Walworth – 9,556 cases (+1) (141 deaths)

Washburn – 1,494 cases (+5) (21 deaths)

Washington – 14,796 cases (+4) (158 deaths)

Waukesha – 44,040 cases (+8) (551 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 4,931 cases (+7) (121 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,199 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,293 cases (+7) (198 deaths)

Wood – 7,166 cases (+11) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (no update Monday due to the holiday) ***

Alger - 321 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 684 cases (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,077 cases (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,337 cases (75 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,396 cases (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,038 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,520 cases (34 deaths)

Iron – 983 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 144 cases (1 death)

Luce – 218 cases (3 deaths)

Mackinac - 452 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,247 cases (60 deaths)

Menominee - 1,788 cases (41 deaths)

Ontonagon – 417 case (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 350 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Wisconsin Department of Health Services no longer releases reports on weekends.

*** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.