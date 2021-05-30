Wisconsin tourism leaders sound off on struggle to find summer workers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - As memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, many popular travel destinations are expecting a much busier summer than last year - which took a hit of almost $4 billion.

Popular tourist destinations such as the Wisconsin Dells are sold out for the holiday weekend, but many tourist attractions across the state say they are operating with a smaller staff, and worry they won’t be able to keep up with demand.

Due to the pandemic, there is a lack of J-1 workers this summer. Those workers travel from other countries to work on a visa, and Wisconsin has depended on J-1 visas to help the tourism industry for many years.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, state tourism leaders discussed their different opinions about why there are so many signs saying “Help Wanted” in windows across Wisconsin.

“The folks who are receiving unemployment are former workers. These are not folk who want to be on the sidelines, these are folks who are workers in Wisconsin and want to come off the sidelines. But, there are some obstacles that are keeping them on the sidelines, whether it’s childcare, or broadband, or something like that. The research shows that we’ve looked at that , there is no correlation between receiving those benefits and not working,” said Missy Hughes, the Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

Some summer events are already being canceled due to lack of help, such as the July 3 firework show in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, other tourist destination in Door County and in the Dells are closing their doors certain days of the week.

“I’m hearing from our members that it certainly has something to do with it. You know, when they try to call back our employees, or hire new employees, we do get direct feedback that they don’t want to come back to work yet because they are getting that $300 extra, so hiring was a problem for us going into the pandemic, and it is going to be a problem coming out,” said Bill Elliott of the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association.

As previously reported by Action 2 News, Wisconsin GOP lawmakers and business leaders have called for an end to extra unemployment benefits, saying it is affecting the ability of businesses to hire employees.

U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay), has proposed legislation called the National Signing Bonus Act as a way to encourage people to work by offering them a bonus for working.

Experts say 2024 could be the earliest before the tourism industry is able to get back to pre-pandemic numbers.

