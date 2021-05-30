Wife of former principal discusses school name change proposal

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The wife of a former principal who may have a school name changed to his in honor of his memory is now speaking about the proposal.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the Appleton Area School Board opened a survey on Friday asking for the public’s opinion on changing the name of the Lincoln Elementary School to the Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary School.

Dunlap was the principal for 16 years, and died unexpectedly in 2019 at the age of 72.

If approved, Dunlap would become the first African American Administrator in the district, and possibly the state, to have a school named in his honor.

Dunlap’s wife, Yvette, says renaming the elementary school isn’t about having her husband’s name on the building, but rather to inspire children to succeed.

“What this change will mean is that our community, but for Ron more importantly.. our students. Will look to a man that lived here in our community and contributed to our school district, to our city, to our state, to our country, and they can be that same kind of person,” said Yvette Dunlap.

The renaming effort has already raised $30,000, and a survey regarding the name change is available online until June 18.

Anyone without online access can request a paper survey, which would be sent out by mail. Those who wish to receive a mailed copy can call 920-832-6128 to request one. The district says respondents are responsible for the return postage, and in order to be included with all other responses, the surveys must be received by the district by the close of the survey period.

Only people who live in the district can participate in the survey, and you will need to provide your name and address for verification. A previous survey had 584 responses.

