WATCHING FOR PM STORMS ON MEMORIAL DAY

Light rain showers will diminish across areas generally north and west of the Fox Valley this evening. While a few overnight sprinkles are possible, most will stay dry. Temperatures will remain milder than recent nights with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Look for lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Memorial Day should start off with a mix of sun and clouds. The first half of the day should be dry, but by the late-morning, showers could already be moving across northern areas. It will be a comfortable day with low humidity and highs into the 70s. Afternoon storms will develop and become more widespread with time. Storms should pop up first across the Northwoods and then track southward through the evening. Some storms could be strong, so make sure you have a way of receiving weather alerts. The main threats with any of the stronger storms would be damaging winds and hail.

Temperatures continue to trend warmer through the upcoming week. The mid-week will feature highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, and by next weekend, temperatures will be well into the 80s! After any storms on Memorial Day, Tuesday looks dry. A round of scattered rain could develop Wednesday with a spotty afternoon storm possible on Thursday. The end of the week should be dry, but warmer with higher humidity.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

MEMORIAL DAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Evening rain ending. LOW: 50

MEMORIAL DAY: Early sun, clouds thicken into the afternoon. Scattered PM storms... highest chances NORTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, but comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase with scattered rain developing. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with an isolated PM storm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and feeling muggier. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Hot, humid, and mostly sunny. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Another hot, humid, summer-like day. HIGH: 88

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.