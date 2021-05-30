WARMER TEMPERATURES TODAY BUT CLOUDS WILL BE INCREASING

We started off with plenty of sunshine this morning but we will see clouds increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s for most. There is a chance for a few showers throughout the afternoon and evening today but these showers should be pretty light. The better chance for rain and storms will be on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day should start off decently sunny with just some scattered clouds across the area and temperatures will be rising into the 70s by the afternoon. It will be a comfortable day with low humidity, but afternoon storms will develop. Storms should pop up first across the Northwoods and then track southward through the evening. Some storms could be strong, so make sure you have a way of receiving weather alerts. The main threats with any of the stronger storms would be damaging winds and hail.

Temperatures continue to trend warmer through the upcoming week. The mid-week will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, and by next weekend, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. There are a few rain chances throughout the week specifically on Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, but the better rain chance is definitely on Memorial Day.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

MEMORIAL DAY: SW VEER W 10-15 KTS 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. PM showers possible. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

MEMORIAL DAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered PM storms... highest chances NORTH. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. A stray shower possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with a few PM showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and feeling muggier. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Hot, humid, and mostly sunny. HIGH: 88

