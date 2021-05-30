Advertisement

Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge returns

Winners collect their medals at the finish line
Winners collect their medals at the finish line(wsaw)
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge returned in person today after happening in a virtual form last year. Five hundred racers participated from 14 states across the country.

“I think we’ve done pretty well given that we don’t have a ton of experience and we were just having fun,” said contestant Alyssa Hovda.

The race could be done in a three-hour, eight-hour or 18-hour length. The 18-hour version started on Friday night and all racers were scheduled to be done by 5:00 p.m. It included running, biking and canoeing legs.

“The difference between that and a triathlon or something else is it’s all done with a map and a compass, and you have to find hidden checkpoints on the maps that we’ve hidden in the woods that you have to locate in a certain order via the different disciplines,” said race director Tim Buchholz.

Winners are determined by how many checkpoints they find and the time they take to complete the race.

“I think it was easier to find checkpoints on the water because it was just out hanging over, so we could just canoe over and get underneath them, and stick the checkpoint in,” Hovda said.

Planning started last May when COVID-19 restrictions were at the top of everyone’s mind. Precautions included staggered start times, no mass gatherings, and box meals instead of buffet-style.

“Now we’re in a better place than when we started planning, so we’re happy that we’re able to offer things in a good way, and a safe way,” said Buchholz.

The race donates scholarship money to UWSP Wausau and the main campus. It also gives money to funds supported by the Iron Bull Organization, like the Wausau and Marathon County Parks Foundation. After a year of devastating losses to the hospitality industry, 500 people in hotels and restaurants is good for the community too.

“And a lot of them have told us, ‘Oh, I want to come back and explore this park more. I want to get to see these areas that I didn’t get to see more. And they’re going to come back to town, and ride the trails and explore the parks even more,” Buchholz said.

The race also includes one special task-oriented checkpoint. This year the racers had to make emergency paracord bracelets that are then donated to troops and first responders.

Boy Scouts to use brat fry proceeds to attend camp
