Report shows fewer than 200 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) shows the fewest amount of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals in more than a month.

According to the WHA dashboard, as of Sunday there are 195 total patients in 136 hospitals statewide, a decrease of 24 patients from Saturday’s report.

That’s the first time the WHA has reported fewer than 200 total COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin since March 21, when there were 193 COVID-19 patients in those same hospitals.

Out of the current 195 patients, 75 of them are in the ICU, two fewer than Saturday.

Regionally, the WHA reports Northeast Wisconsin’s 10 hospitals are treating a total of 17 COVID-19 patients, one fewer than Saturday. Out of those, four are in the ICU, a figure that held steady.

Meanwhile, in the Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals, a total of 12 COVID-19 patients are being treated, and two of them are in the ICU. The number of overall patients held steady from Saturday, while the number of ICU patients increased by one.

Within the past seven days, the WHA says there has been a decrease of 47 COVID-19 patients in all of the state’s hospitals, and a decrease of four, holding steady from Saturday’s report.

Figures provided by the WHA are now the only new figures available to news outlets on the weekends regarding COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced they would no longer provide updates regarding the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, on the weekends, and would only update its dashboard Monday-Friday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.