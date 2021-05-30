OARS looking for donations to help cats similar to Buster, other animals available

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A viral Facebook post from the Orphan Animal Rescue and Sanctuary (OARS) regarding a cat named Buster has caused a wave of inquiries to be sent in in order to help the feline find his fur-ever home.

As Action 2 News reported last week, a recent post about six-year-old Buster went viral, having been shared thousands of times, and reached hundreds of thousands of people. The post says Buster has not had an easy life. He endured a winter outside. He was brought into the rescue with a dislocated hip, broken and infected teeth, frostbitten ears, scabs, clubbed tail, and more.

However, volunteers say after receiving messages from people all over the world - including those from people in several other countries hoping to adopt the “big-boned sweetheart” - they are no longer taking adoption applications for Buster. The sanctuary received hundreds of submissions, as well as thousands of inquiries.

”What we’ve done is we’ve narrowed it down to good fits for Buster, we’re having meet and greets, having people come in. But hoping to place him, hopefully, next week he can go home with his forever family,” said Heather Barber, the Vice President of OARS.

Although the window for Buster has been closed, the non-profit rescue has 13 other cats up for adoption, and always shares posts on its Facebook page about the other animals.

Volunteers never expected Buster’s story to take off the way that it did. The original post has been shared more than 12,000 times, and has reached almost 1.8 million people.

”When I posted Buster, I watched the number of shares and the number of likes go up and up and up, and we realized he was going viral and it hasn’t stopped, it’s continued to this day. So, we have seen interest in Buster from literally all over the world - from Europe, France, Australia, New Zealand, every state in the continental U.S.,” said Barber.

Volunteers with OARS said Buster had a tough history before he was brought to the rescue about a month ago, who most likely was abandoned or ran away.

“He had scabs all over him, a chemical burn on his head, and his tail is broken and crooked. He also had some infected canine teeth and we eventually did get him scheduled a dental and get those removed,” said Jenny Gassner, Chief Medical Advisor at OARS.

“But I think as I talked to the potential adopters, it seems like everybody relates to Buster on some level, everybody has felt lost or abandoned or like they don’t look quite right or they have health conditions and so it’s like that resonated with people and everybody just fell in love with him,” Barber explained.

The post about Buster has helped OARS remind people that there are 13 other cats who need a forever home as well. As a non-profit organization, they solely rely on donations for everything.

“The fee for an adult cat is $50, which we invest in the spaying, neutering if they’re not done, all their vaccines, everything, it costs hundreds to thousands of dollars for some of these cats,” said Billie Jorae, the President of OARS.

CLICK HERE to donate to the rescue or adopt one of their cats.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.