Motorcyclist seriously injured in Outagamie County crash

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Freedom man is recovering from serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle early Sunday afternoon.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Lone Oak Drive and County Trunk EE at about 1 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man had been injured during the incident.

He was then flown by ThedaStar to an area hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says their initial investigation shows the driver, who has not been identified at this time, was southbound on County Trunk EE when he wasn’t able to make a turn, and went down in the roadway.

Authorities add speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which did cause the roadway to close for about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.