GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Saturday Farmers Market made a comeback on Washington Street for its 104th season. Six thousand people came out to support their favorite local vendors for the first Saturday Farmers Market of the year.

“Which is well beyond our expectations. Last year we saw an average of maybe 3,000, years prior to the pandemic, it was 10,000,” said Patti Schevers, Farmers Market Manage, Downtown Green Bay Inc.

It’s also the first year back in the original location that it has been on Washington Street for years. 2020′s Saturday Farmers Market was in a different location, in two parking lots to help spread people out with limited capacity. There was no prepared food, arts and crafts, or live music last year.

But this year, all of those things returned, with some safety protocols in place.

“The parking lot is where our prepared and process vendor or food vendors are. And then on the street all up and down Washington, we’ve got the produce, the vegetables, fruits, and plants like that, and then also the flower purveyors, and down Doty Street,” Schevers explained.

The market opened freely with about 89 local vendors lining the street, safely socially distancing from each other. Vendors say they’re happy to be back and serving customers on Washington Street again, and feeling like things are finally starting to get back to normal.

“Honestly I was expecting the market to be the same way as it was last year, I had, I didn’t come here with very high hopes and things there, but today turned me around,” said Skipp Robertson, Owner of Robertson Orchards of Door County. “It’s a great step in the right direction, putting the best foot forward and getting things done. People are coming out having a great time and great weather,” Robertson explained.

“It’s good, today was a good day, it was a good crowd. I felt like there was a lot of enthusiasm, people were willing to spend some money. It’s been a good day for us,” said Paul Wagner, Owner of Hidden Valley Farm & Woolen Mill.

The Saturday Farmers Market runs until October 30th. Hours are 7 a.m. to noon.

“We’re all ready to just be out in the world again, trust our local community, which is beautiful to see, and just be part of the community once again, because everyone was shut in for so long,” said Schevers.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.