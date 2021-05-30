Advertisement

Brewers blank Nats as Woodruff outpitches Scherzer, Garcia HR

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws a pitch to the Washington Nationals...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws a pitch to the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Washington Nationals 3-0.

The Brewers won their fourth in a row.

Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series.

Woodruff struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA.

Scherzer also struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings.

García’s 10th homer was a two-run drive in the first inning.

He’s hit seven home runs this month.

