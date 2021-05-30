Appleton cemetery tour salutes the fallen

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday afternoon, community members gathered for the second annual Appleton Cemetery Veteran Salute Tour to honor those who have died while serving in the United States military.

Members of the American Legion Post 38 visited multiple cemeteries in Appleton, laying a memorial wreath at each location while others recited prayers and gave a rifle salute.

Legion members say it’s important to keep our traditions ongoing, and to never forget.

“We’re forgetting a lot of our past, I hope and I pray that our parents and our educators will hold true to the history that we’ve had in our nation,” said Robert Johnson, a member of Legion Post 38.

Unlike some ceremonies staying private due to the pandemic, the public was encouraged to join the salutes during Sunday’s event.

