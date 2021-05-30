Advertisement

Appleton cemetery tour salutes the fallen

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday afternoon, community members gathered for the second annual Appleton Cemetery Veteran Salute Tour to honor those who have died while serving in the United States military.

Members of the American Legion Post 38 visited multiple cemeteries in Appleton, laying a memorial wreath at each location while others recited prayers and gave a rifle salute.

Legion members say it’s important to keep our traditions ongoing, and to never forget.

“We’re forgetting a lot of our past, I hope and I pray that our parents and our educators will hold true to the history that we’ve had in our nation,” said Robert Johnson, a member of Legion Post 38.

Unlike some ceremonies staying private due to the pandemic, the public was encouraged to join the salutes during Sunday’s event.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Outagamie County crash
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes
Wisconsin tourism leaders sound off on struggle to find summer workers

Latest News

Crowds hold signs greeting veterans back from an Old Glory Honor Flight
Veterans hold fundraising Memorial Day convoy
Return of Old Glory Honor Flight veterans (file image)
Veterans organize convoy to veterans home in King
First Alert Weather Memorial Day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Memorial Day fireworks
Update on Buster the Cat
Update on Buster the Cat
OARS looking for donations to help cats like Buster
OARS looking for donations to help cats similar to Buster, other animals available