1 injured, 4 displaced after mobile home fire Saturday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four people are displaced, one injured after a mobile home fire Saturday night in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1200 block of Danz Avenue at 4:47 p.m.

When crews got to the scene, the mobile home trailer was engulfed in flames, which extended to the deck and 4 vehicles in the driveway.

Officers at the scene tell Action 2 News homes were evacuated near the area. However, Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to mobile homes nearby.

One person was treated and released at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Battalion Chief Kolz said the fire is still under investigation, but it started on the ‘deck area of the home’.

Officials estimate $40,000 worth of damage.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

Fire near Danz Avenue in Green Bay (WBAY Staff)

