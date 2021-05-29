Wisconsin Hospital Association reports decrease of COVID-19 patients

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Although the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday it is discontinuing coronavirus reports on weekends, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) is still continuing to report COVID-19 patient numbers at hospitals across the state.

As of Saturday, the WHA says there are currently a total of 219 COVID-19 patients at the state’s 136 hospitals, a decrease of 10 from Friday’s report.

Out of those, 77 are in the ICU, a figure that decreased by one during the past 24 hours.

In the Fox Valley region, 13 hospitals are treating a total of 12 COVID-19 patients, with one of those in the ICU. That’s an overall increase of one, with the number of ICU patients holding steady from Friday.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Region’s 10 hospitals are treating a total of 18 COVID-19 patients, with four in the ICU. The WHA reports the number of overall patients decreased by three since Friday, while the number of ICU patients lowered by one.

As of Friday, the state reports 47.5% of Wisconsin’s population had started the COVID-19 vaccine regimen (equaling 2,766,155 people), while 2,427,513 of those people had completed the series (41.7%).

The latest information from the DHS says so far, 69,200 vaccine doses have been administered to Wisconsin residents during the week of May 23, however, that number will increase since vaccinator’s reports are still coming in for this week.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.