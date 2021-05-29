Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR encourages ATV safety course for 33-year-olds and younger

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we approach summer, the Wisconsin DNR is encouraging people to take an ATV safety course before operating.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden Jacob Holsclaw said the course is important for people to brush up on rules and regulations, as well as become familiar with new ones.

“I think there’s a common misconception of, ‘if I have a driver’s license, I’m good to go,’” Holsclaw said, “but it’s completely different. The rules are completely different and the safety is completely different.”

Holsclaw said he encourages ATV operators to avoid drinking alcohol while operating an ATV.

In 2020, almost 40% of ATV crashes involved the use of alcohol, according to the Wisconsin DNR.

The course costs $30 and can be located on the DNR’s website.

