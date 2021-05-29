Advertisement

What’s the deal with the chairs at WBAY?

Action 2 News anchor Bill Jartz gets a sinking feeling about his adjustable chair during a...
Action 2 News anchor Bill Jartz gets a sinking feeling about his adjustable chair during a mishap on live TV in January, 2014, and anchor Cami Rapson can't overlook it.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ve probably struggled with an adjustable chair yourself. It’s not so easy when you’re on live television.

First Alert Weather meteorologist Cruz Medina was caught short Wednesday when he sat down next to anchor Cami Rapson on Action 2 News at Four.

Cruz explained the chair was short when he sat down and there wasn’t time to adjust it. That was one of the high points of our day.

But this wasn’t the first time a chair took an Action 2 News talent down a notch.

Cruz’s mishap prompted chief meteorologist Steve Beylon to ask if Bill Jartz taught him that move.

That’s because in January of 2014 -- a long time ago, but this chair story’s got legs -- Bill didn’t measure up in his adjustable chair next to co-anchor Cami Rapson (we’re noticing a common thread here), and she couldn’t overlook it.

We know Bill is head and shoulders above the rest, and his chair eventually got its come-uppance.

Accidents happen. Chairs happen. And we don’t mind if the viewers are laughing with us.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
COMPLAINT: Shawano County campground owner charged with felonies in high speed chase
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Wisconsinites get 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
A shooting and vehicular assault on Green Bay's east side. May 27, 2021.
Two suffer significant injuries in Green Bay shooting, “vehicular assault”

Latest News

Pat Gellin floor-directs anchor Tammy Elliott during Action 2 News This Morning
Pat Gellin retiring from WBAY-TV after 47 years
WBAY is your First Alert Station
NOTICE TO VIEWERS: WBAY’s transmitter is at half power
Regional Edward R Murrow Awards
For 5th consecutive year, WBAY wins Regional Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting
Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning.
Aisha Morales joins Action 2 News This Morning