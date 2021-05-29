What’s the deal with the chairs at WBAY?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ve probably struggled with an adjustable chair yourself. It’s not so easy when you’re on live television.

First Alert Weather meteorologist Cruz Medina was caught short Wednesday when he sat down next to anchor Cami Rapson on Action 2 News at Four.

Cruz explained the chair was short when he sat down and there wasn’t time to adjust it. That was one of the high points of our day.

But this wasn’t the first time a chair took an Action 2 News talent down a notch.

Cruz’s mishap prompted chief meteorologist Steve Beylon to ask if Bill Jartz taught him that move.

That’s because in January of 2014 -- a long time ago, but this chair story’s got legs -- Bill didn’t measure up in his adjustable chair next to co-anchor Cami Rapson (we’re noticing a common thread here), and she couldn’t overlook it.

We know Bill is head and shoulders above the rest, and his chair eventually got its come-uppance.

Accidents happen. Chairs happen. And we don’t mind if the viewers are laughing with us.

We laughed so hard after that 🤣 I sat down right before the shot and my chair was short I didn’t even have time to adjust it 💀 — Cruz Medina (@wx_cruz) May 28, 2021

