Sweep: Bucks oust Heat 120-103, roll into Round 2
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) - Turns out, there was a reason the Milwaukee Bucks weren’t worried about a playoff rematch with the Miami Heat in Round 1 this year.
The last four games proved why.
Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and the Bucks became the first team to advance in this year’s playoffs.
They beat the Heat 120-103 to finish off a four-game first round sweep over last season’s Eastern Conference champions.
Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn and a triple-double from Jimmy Butler.
