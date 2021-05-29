Silent Memorial Day ceremony held in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A ceremony held Saturday morning began with a small march around the Outagamie County Courthouse followed by a salute before bagpipes blared.

The Fox Valley Veteran Council organized the event after having to cancel last year, although Saturday’s was closed to the public because of the pandemic.

The name of each service member from Outagamie County who died serving our country was read as an honor to Gold Star families in attendance. Nearly an hour long, it was modeled after the procession at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

“Those that have been to Arlington know the power of silence because that is how that takes place when the guard changes. They do 21 steps to one point. They pause and they do 21 steps back,” Kim Craddock, vice president of the Fox Valley Veteran Council, said.

Everyone was encouraged to keep quiet as several invited guests, including members of the Patriot Guard, held flags and placed a carnation at the battle cross.

“We do a lot of funerals for veterans who have died recently but this is important for us to remember those that have come before us and given us the freedoms that we enjoy today,” Patriot Guard Ride Captain Steve Boutwell said.

According to organizers, the ceremony was too important to cancel again this year because the country has to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“If we don’t recognize that ultimate sacrifice, sooner or later that ultimate sacrifice may not happen. Just like you would thank anybody who treats you well, this is the ultimate gift for everybody else is to give your life for something else,” Fox Valley Veterans Council President Timothy Cody said.

A 21 gun salute ended the remembrance for those who died to protect our freedoms.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.