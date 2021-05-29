NOT AS COOL TODAY WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE TO GO AROUND

Although it was a cold start to the morning, temperatures will not be nearly as cool as they’ve been the past few days. With high pressure nearby, skies will stay clear throughout the day and all of us here in Northeast Wisconsin will enjoy plenty of blue skies! Highs today will be in the mid 60s for most but along the lakeshore, temperatures will only get into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow will start off sunny but clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. There is a small chance for a shower in the evening but the better rain chance would be on Monday afternoon as a disturbance moves through the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This disturbance will trigger a few T’showers in the North Woods in the afternoon and those showers will likely move to the South through the evening. Although it won’t be a washout, know that you could see a shower in your area on Memorial Day. The good thing though, is temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the holiday!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Daybreak frost. Otherwise, sunny, not as cool and not as windy. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Patchy frost possible North. LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MEMORIAL DAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers possible, especially North (some thunder?). HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower? HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. A few spotty showers in the evening. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers and storms are possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.